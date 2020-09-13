Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Bobby Green (vs Alan Patrick)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 109 to 38 (61-19 significant strikes)

64% significant strike accuracy

27% significant strike accuracy for opponent

4 for 6 takedowns

5 guard passes

The King dominated the returning Patrick last night in Vegas.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Vegas 10: Bobby Green