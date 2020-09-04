Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Cole Smith

Opponent: Hunter Azure

Odds: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

If you leaf through the record of Cole Smith, you’ll find plenty of guys like Hunter Azure – shorter, overly powerful, aggressive, who like to wrestle. Despite losing his last contest to one of those fighters (Miles Johns), Smith really didn’t have a problem with the style. He does an excellent job at stuffing takedowns, and even in the instance where he is taken down, he’s quick back to his feet.

When you combine this facet with the fact that his striking game is more refined, it seems like he has a pretty clear path to victory. This is especially true as he nearly followed that path to victory against Miles Johns, who I feel is more well-rounded version of what Azure does.

2020 Record: 10–14

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $277

Return on Investment: 12%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

