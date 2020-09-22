As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

William Knight (8-1) vs Aleksa Camur (6-0) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Juan Espino (10-1) vs Jeff Hughes (10-3, 1 NC) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Ketlen Vieira (10-1) vs Sijara Eubanks (7-4) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Shane Young (13-4) vs Ludovit Klein (16-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Khadis Ibragimov (8-3) vs Danilo Marques (9-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Danaa Batergel (7-2) vs Kyler Phillips (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Tom Aspinall (8-2) vs Serghei Spivac (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Ali Alqaisi (8-4) vs Tony Kelley (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Giga Chikadze (10-2) vs Omar Morales (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Mark Striegl (18-2) vs Said Nurmagomedov (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Mounir Lazzez (10-1) vs David Zawada (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Liana Jojua (8-3) vs Miranda Maverick (7-2) – UFC 254 – Oct 25th

Ion Cutelaba (15-5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) – UFC 254 – Oct 25th

Sean Strickland (20-3) vs Wellington Turman (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Claudia Gadelha (18-4) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 182 – Nov 7th

Ashley Yoder (7-6) vs Miranda Granger (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 14th

Rachael Ostovich (4-5) vs Gina Mazany (6-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Bethe Correia (11-5-1) vs Yanan Wu (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Hermansson – Dec 5th

Carla Esparza (18-6) vs Amanda Ribas (10-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Pearl Gonzalez (10-5) vs Erin Blanchfield (6-1) – Invicta FC 43 – Nov 20th

Strawweight Championship: Emily Ducote (9-6) vs Montserrat Ruiz (9-1) – Invicta FC 43 – Nov 20th

