The wait is finally over.

Like wrestler AJ Styles when he was in Impact Wrestling, Bellator’s Michael Chandler is arguably the promotion’s biggest homegrown star. Fans have waited for years to see Chandler hit the sport’s No. 1 promotion, and the time has finally come.

Dana White announced the signing on SportsCenter, adding that the 34-year-old star will serve as the replacement if Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje drop out of their lightweight title fight Oct. 24th.

Chandler finished up his contract by defeating Benson Henderson (himself a former UFC champion) via first-round KO.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Michael Chandler Signs with the UFC; Will be Backup at UFC 254