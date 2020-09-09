There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 507 2 2 Michael Chandler 321.5 3 4 Brent Primus 174.5 4 6 Goiti Yamauchi 163 5 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 162 6 3 Benson Henderson 158.5 7 8 Aviv Gozali 85 8 7 Adam Piccolotti 80 9 NR Derek Campos 79 10 9 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 11 13 Mandel Nallo 56 12 10 Brandon Girtz 53.5 13 14 Nicolo Solli 52.5 14 48 Sidney Outlaw 49 15 12 Georgi Karakhanyan 44 16 16 Marcus Surin 41 17 15 Jon Tuck 40 17 17 Killys Mota 40 19 18 Joshua Jones 38.5 20 19 Devin Powell 38 21 20 Chris Bungard 36.5 21 36 Christopher Gonzalez 36.5 23 21 Nick Newell 36 24 22 Alfie Davis 35 25 23 Akonne Wanliss 34 26 24 Chris Duncan 32.5 27 26 Myles Jury 29 28 27 Aaron McKenzie 27 29 28 Charlie Leary 26.5 30 NR Keoni Diggs 25 30 29 Kirill Medvedovsky 25 30 29 Lance Gibson Jr 25 33 32 Dan Cassell 22.5 33 32 Sunni Imhotep 22.5 35 31 Nainoa Dung 21.5 36 34 Chris Avila 20 37 35 Manny Muro 19 38 37 Terry Brazier 18 39 38 Dustin Barca 14.5 40 40 Paul Redmond 13 41 41 Anthony Taylor 12 42 42 Peter Queally 10 42 42 Tim Wilde 10 44 44 Vladimir Tokov 8.5 45 45 Philip Mulpeter 5 45 45 Ryan Roddy 5 45 45 Soren Bak 5 48 48 Kane Mousah 4.5 48 48 Sean Clements 4.5 50 51 Alessandro Botti 0 50 51 Asael Adjoudj 0 50 51 Brandon Bender 0 50 51 Brandon Pieper 0 50 51 Daniel Crawford 0 50 51 Dominic Clark 0 50 51 Gustavo Wurlitzer 0 50 51 Mateusz Piskorz 0 50 51 Roger Huerta 0 50 51 Ryan Scope 0 50 51 Saad Awad 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

