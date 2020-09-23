There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 NR Juan Archuleta 169 2 2 Sergio Pettis 98.5 3 3 Ricky Bandejas 86 4 5 Toby Misech 76 5 22 Raufeon Stots 74.5 6 6 James Gallagher 72.5 7 4 Cass Bell 69.5 8 7 Shawn Bunch 64 9 8 Zarrukh Adashev 49.5 10 10 Patchy Mix 38.5 11 12 John Douma 36 12 22 Josh Hill 34.5 13 12 Erik Perez 31.5 14 14 Jornel Lugo 30 15 15 Raz Bring 29.5 16 16 James Barnes 27.5 17 17 Blaine O’Driscoll 25 17 17 Cal Ellenor 25 19 21 Keith Lee 23 20 20 Dominique Wooding 22.5 21 NR Frans Mlambo 17 22 24 David Duran 4 23 25 Jonathan Santa Maria 0 23 25 Roman Salazar 0 23 25 Tevin Dyce 0 23 25 Vinicius Zani 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

