There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 373 3 3 4 Tony Ferguson 303.5 4 4 3 Dustin Poirier 287 5 5 7 Charles Oliveira 282 6 6 6 Dan Hooker 205.5 7 7 11 Kevin Lee 203 8 8 12 Islam Makhachev 187.5 9 12 15 Beneil Dariush 176 10 9 Josh Emmett 175 11 10 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 12 11 8 Paul Felder 155.5 13 13 Alexander Hernandez 140 14 14 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5 15 15 16 Drew Dober 129.5 16 18 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 17 19 10 Al Iaquinta 116 18 20 David Teymur 110 19 16 Scott Holtzman 109.5 20 17 Leonardo Santos 109 21 22 Renato Moicano 92 22 21 Jim Miller 89 23 28 Vinc Pichel 87 24 24 Khama Worthy 76 25 25 Yancy Medeiros 75 26 23 Davi Ramos 67.5 27 26 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 28 27 Joe Lauzon 64 29 29 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 30 31 Luis Pena 52.5 31 47 Arman Tsarukyan 51.5 32 32 Joaquim Silva 51 33 33 Gabriel Benitez 48 34 35 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5 34 34 Nasrat Haqparast 46.5 36 36 Clay Guida 45 36 36 Jalin Turner 45 38 40 Devonte Smith 43 38 58 Joel Alvarez 43 38 39 Stevie Ray 43 41 42 Drakkar Klose 41 42 43 John Makdessi 40.5 43 44 Charles Rosa 40 44 45 Roosevelt Roberts 39 45 36 Lando Vannata 38 46 46 Michael Johnson 37.5 47 41 Marc Diakiese 35 48 48 Kevin Aguilar 34 49 NR Alan Patrick 32 50 50 Austin Hubbard 29 51 51 Don Madge 27.5 52 52 Frank Camacho 26.5 53 53 Brad Riddell 24.5 53 53 Matt Frevola 24.5 53 53 Omar Morales 24.5 53 68 Rafael Fiziev 24.5 57 56 Claudio Puelles 23 58 57 Alex White 21.5 59 58 Teemu Packalen 20 60 60 Christos Giagos 18 61 61 Joe Solecki 15 62 62 Mark Madsen 14 63 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 64 49 Joseph Duffy 13 65 67 Bobby Green 12.5 66 64 Ottman Azaitar 10 66 64 Tristan Connelly 10 68 66 Thiago Moises 9 69 68 Alex da Silva 5 70 71 Brok Weaver 4.5 71 NR Alexander Munoz 0 71 72 Fares Ziam 0 71 NR Jai Herbert 0 71 72 Jamie Mullarkey 0 71 72 Jonathan Pearce 0 71 72 Joshua Culibao 0 71 72 Matt Wiman 0 71 72 Rodrigo Vargas 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 17/20