There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|373
|3
|3
|4
|Tony Ferguson
|303.5
|4
|4
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|287
|5
|5
|7
|Charles Oliveira
|282
|6
|6
|6
|Dan Hooker
|205.5
|7
|7
|11
|Kevin Lee
|203
|8
|8
|12
|Islam Makhachev
|187.5
|9
|12
|15
|Beneil Dariush
|176
|10
|9
|Josh Emmett
|175
|11
|10
|9
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|171
|12
|11
|8
|Paul Felder
|155.5
|13
|13
|Alexander Hernandez
|140
|14
|14
|Francisco Trinaldo
|132.5
|15
|15
|16
|Drew Dober
|129.5
|16
|18
|13
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|17
|19
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|116
|18
|20
|David Teymur
|110
|19
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|109.5
|20
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|109
|21
|22
|Renato Moicano
|92
|22
|21
|Jim Miller
|89
|23
|28
|Vinc Pichel
|87
|24
|24
|Khama Worthy
|76
|25
|25
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|26
|23
|Davi Ramos
|67.5
|27
|26
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|28
|27
|Joe Lauzon
|64
|29
|29
|Magomed Mustafaev
|62.5
|30
|31
|Luis Pena
|52.5
|31
|47
|Arman Tsarukyan
|51.5
|32
|32
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|33
|33
|Gabriel Benitez
|48
|34
|35
|Alexander Yakovlev
|46.5
|34
|34
|Nasrat Haqparast
|46.5
|36
|36
|Clay Guida
|45
|36
|36
|Jalin Turner
|45
|38
|40
|Devonte Smith
|43
|38
|58
|Joel Alvarez
|43
|38
|39
|Stevie Ray
|43
|41
|42
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|42
|43
|John Makdessi
|40.5
|43
|44
|Charles Rosa
|40
|44
|45
|Roosevelt Roberts
|39
|45
|36
|Lando Vannata
|38
|46
|46
|Michael Johnson
|37.5
|47
|41
|Marc Diakiese
|35
|48
|48
|Kevin Aguilar
|34
|49
|NR
|Alan Patrick
|32
|50
|50
|Austin Hubbard
|29
|51
|51
|Don Madge
|27.5
|52
|52
|Frank Camacho
|26.5
|53
|53
|Brad Riddell
|24.5
|53
|53
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|53
|53
|Omar Morales
|24.5
|53
|68
|Rafael Fiziev
|24.5
|57
|56
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|58
|57
|Alex White
|21.5
|59
|58
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|60
|60
|Christos Giagos
|18
|61
|61
|Joe Solecki
|15
|62
|62
|Mark Madsen
|14
|63
|63
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|64
|49
|Joseph Duffy
|13
|65
|67
|Bobby Green
|12.5
|66
|64
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|66
|64
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|68
|66
|Thiago Moises
|9
|69
|68
|Alex da Silva
|5
|70
|71
|Brok Weaver
|4.5
|71
|NR
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|71
|72
|Fares Ziam
|0
|71
|NR
|Jai Herbert
|0
|71
|72
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|71
|72
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|71
|72
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|71
|72
|Matt Wiman
|0
|71
|72
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
