There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 545 2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 509 3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 330.5 4 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 228.5 5 5 8 Alistair Overeem 174.5 6 6 11 Aleksei Oleinik 147.5 7 7 6 Junior dos Santos 130 8 8 Ovince Saint Preux 118 9 9 5 Derrick Lewis 117 10 10 9 Alexander Volkov 112.5 11 22 14 Fabricio Werdum 99 12 11 11 Walt Harris 98 13 12 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 14 13 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 94 15 14 Ben Rothwell 81.5 16 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72 17 15 Ilir Latifi 71 18 19 Stefan Struve 66 19 20 Tai Tuivasa 64.5 20 16 Marcin Tybura 61.5 21 18 Alexander Gustafsson 59 21 21 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59 23 23 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5 24 24 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5 24 24 Chase Sherman 40.5 26 26 Andrei Arlovski 36 27 27 10 Augusto Sakai 34.5 28 39 Tanner Boser 32.5 29 28 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 30 29 Greg Hardy 29.5 31 30 Sergey Spivak 29 32 32 Juan Espino 25 33 33 Maurice Greene 24 34 33 Yorgan De Castro 22.5 35 31 Gian Villante 21 36 NR Tom Aspinall 20 37 35 Jake Collier 18.5 38 36 Justin Tafa 10 38 36 Rodrigo Nascimento 10 40 38 Raphael Pessoa 4.5 41 40 Ben Sosoli 0 41 NR Carlos Felipe 0 41 40 Don’Tale Mayes 0 41 40 Ike Villanueva 0 41 40 Jarjis Danho 0 41 40 Jeff Hughes 0 41 40 Justin Frazier 0 41 NR Maxim Grishin 0 41 40 Michel Batista 0 41 40 Philipe Lins 0 41 40 Todd Duffee 0





