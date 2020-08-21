There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 1 2 Max Holloway 321.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5 5 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 6 6 Ricardo Lamas 175 7 7 Song Yadong 154.5 8 8 14 Ryan Hall 138.5 9 9 Jimmie Rivera 131 10 16 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5 11 11 6 Yair Rodriguez 110 12 10 Cody Stamann 97 13 NR Ricky Simon 96.5 14 14 12 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5 16 16 15 Shane Burgos 91.5 17 18 Brian Kelleher 91 18 13 12 Dan Ige 86.5 19 19 11 Arnold Allen 84 20 20 Edson Barboza 79.5 21 21 Andre Fili 79 22 22 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 23 23 Mirsad Bektic 71 24 24 Darren Elkins 70 25 26 Chas Skelly 68 25 27 Grant Dawson 68 27 29 Doo Ho Choi 60 27 70 Lerone Murphy 60 27 25 Ricardo Ramos 60 30 40 Makwan Amirkhani 58 31 28 Herbert Burns 56 32 30 10 Jeremy Stephens 52 33 31 Hakeem Dawodu 50 33 32 Movsar Evloev 50 35 53 Gavin Tucker 42.5 36 NR Daniel Pineda 40 36 33 Nate Landwehr 40 38 35 Bryce Mitchell 39.5 39 36 Alex Caceres 37 40 33 Mike Grundy 36 41 37 Zubaira Tukhugov 34 42 38 Billy Quarantillo 32.5 42 38 Julian Erosa 32.5 44 41 Kyle Nelson 30 45 42 Cub Swanson 27.5 45 42 Shane Young 27.5 47 44 Charles Jourdain 27 48 47 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 48 47 Julio Arce 25 50 45 Danny Henry 23.5 51 49 Jordan Griffin 22.5 51 49 Spike Carlyle 22.5 53 51 Jared Gordon 21.5 54 52 Kron Gracie 18 55 54 Giga Chikadze 13.5 55 54 Steven Peterson 13.5 55 58 Youssef Zalal 13.5 58 56 Mike Trizano 13 59 57 Mike Davis 10 60 59 Hunter Azure 9 60 59 Matt Sayles 9 62 61 Nad Narimani 7.5 62 62 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 64 NR Daniel Chavez 5 64 70 Jamall Emmers 5 64 NR Kai Kamaka III 5 64 NR Nathan Maness 5 64 63 Seung Woo Choi 5 69 64 Chase Hooper 4.5 69 64 Daniel Teymur 4.5 69 NR Justin Jaynes 4.5 69 64 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 69 64 Sean Woodson 4.5 74 64 Chris Fishgold 4 75 69 Vince Morales 3.5 76 70 Aalon Cruz 0 76 70 Austin Lingo 0 76 70 Darrick Minner 0 76 70 Jacob Kilburn 0 76 NR Jonny Munoz 0 76 NR Peter Barrett 0 76 70 Steve Garcia 0 76 70 Suman Mokhtarian 0 76 70 Sung Bin Jo 0 76 70 T.J. Brown 0 76 NR Tony Kelley 0 76 NR Vincent Cachero 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

