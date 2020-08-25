UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

Aug 29,2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,646 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Anthony Smith (33-15, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (12-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny (23-8, #10 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ji Yeon Kim (9-2-2, #16 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Alexa Grasso (11-3, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (19-8, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo (13-4)

Light Heavyweights:

Magomed Ankalaev (13-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (15-5, 1 NC, #18 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-6, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Impa Kasanganay (7-0)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mallory Martin (6-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Hannah Cifers (10-6, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Alessio Di Chirico (12-4, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Zak Cummings (23-7, #23 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (16-12, 1 NC, #39 ranked featherweight) vs Giga Chikadze (10-2, #55 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Polyana Viana (10-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Emily Whitmire (4-3, #13 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Sean Brady (12-0, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Christian Aguilera (14-6, #57 ranked welterweight)

