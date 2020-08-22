UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Edgar

Aug 22,2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,437 – horrible

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 8:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Frankie Edgar (22-8-1, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Marcin Prachnio (13-4, #43 ranked light heavyweight) vs Mike Rodriguez (10-4, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Austin Hubbard (12-4, #50 ranked lightweight) vs Joe Solecki (9-2, #61 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Mariya Agapova (9-1, #34 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Shana Dobson (3-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Daniel Rodriguez (12-1, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant (10-2, #35 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Lemos (7-1-1, #11 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mizuki Inoue (14-5, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ike Villanueva (16-10, #43 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jordan Wright (10-0)

Welterweights:

Carlton Minus (10-1, 1 NC) vs Matthew Semelsberger (6-2)

Catchweight (140 pounds):

Timur Valiev (16-2) vs

Trevin Jones (13-6) ***WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (1:59)

