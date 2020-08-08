UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik
Aug 8, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,255 – average 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Derrick Lewis   (23-7, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik  (59-13-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (20-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman   (14-5, #23 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (13-5, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart   (11-5, 1 NC, #27 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Yana Kunitskaya   (12-5, 1 NC, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko   (9-4-1, #28 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Ligthtweights:
Beneil Dariush   (18-4-1, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Scott Holtzman   (14-3, #16 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Tim Means   (29-12-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Laureano Staropoli  (9-2, #57 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Kevin Holland   (17-5, #54 ranked welterweight) vs Joaquin Buckley   (10-2)

Lightweights:
Nasrat Haqparast   (11-3, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Alex Munoz   (6-0)

Middleweights:
Andrew Sanchez   (12-5, #33 ranked middleweight) vs Wellington Turman   (16-3, #44 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Gavin Tucker   (11-1, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Justin Jaynes   (16-4, #63 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:
Youssef Zalal   (9-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Peter Barrett   (11-3)

Bantamweights:
Irwin Rivera   (9-5, #57 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

vs Ali AlQaisi   (8-3)

 

 

 

