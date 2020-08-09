Congratulations to Dan for winning our UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 252 on Aug 15th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Aleksei Oleinik – 54%
Chris Weidman – 51%
Darren Stewart – 68%
Yana Kunitskaya – 68%
Beneil Dariush – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 58-21 (73%)

 


UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Results

1 Dan 9
2 daniel 8
2 Neil H. 8
4 SternFan74 7
4 Steve Risk 7
6 Jordz 6
6 Michael J. 6
6 NATHAN H. 6
6 Nathan n 6
6 Omar Comin’ 6
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 6
6 Sam Keary 6
6 The MMA Manifesto 6
14 Adrian Sunnex 5
14 Ashley 5
14 Ben Hilder 5
14 Callum King 5
14 Dylan Simonsen 5
14 Herman Martinez 5
14 Leanne R 5
14 Marco Pham 5
14 owen castle 5
23 Agus Susanto 4
23 Cameron Walsh 4
23 Dave K. 4
26 Barry Oh 3
26 Connor Cua 3
26 Gary MacDonald 3
26 Isaac 3
26 Kevin Tolonen 3
26 larry chaput 3
26 ryanC 3
26 theJawas 3
34 Michael V. 2
34 Ricardo Metalero 2
34 Rodney 2
37 Liam Thomson 1
37 Rodney M 1

 

2020 Top Ten 

1 Dave K. 116
1 Sternfan74 116
3 Herman Martinez 111
The MMA Manifesto 110
4 Michael J. 108
5 Nathan H. 107
6 Daniel 105
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 105
8 Sam Keary 98
9 ryanC 96
10 Isaac 94

