Congratulations to Dan for winning our UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 252 on Aug 15th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Aleksei Oleinik – 54%
Chris Weidman – 51%
Darren Stewart – 68%
Yana Kunitskaya – 68%
Beneil Dariush – 73%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 58-21 (73%)
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Dan
|9
|2
|daniel
|8
|2
|Neil H.
|8
|4
|SternFan74
|7
|4
|Steve Risk
|7
|6
|Jordz
|6
|6
|Michael J.
|6
|6
|NATHAN H.
|6
|6
|Nathan n
|6
|6
|Omar Comin’
|6
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|6
|6
|Sam Keary
|6
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|14
|Adrian Sunnex
|5
|14
|Ashley
|5
|14
|Ben Hilder
|5
|14
|Callum King
|5
|14
|Dylan Simonsen
|5
|14
|Herman Martinez
|5
|14
|Leanne R
|5
|14
|Marco Pham
|5
|14
|owen castle
|5
|23
|Agus Susanto
|4
|23
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|23
|Dave K.
|4
|26
|Barry Oh
|3
|26
|Connor Cua
|3
|26
|Gary MacDonald
|3
|26
|Isaac
|3
|26
|Kevin Tolonen
|3
|26
|larry chaput
|3
|26
|ryanC
|3
|26
|theJawas
|3
|34
|Michael V.
|2
|34
|Ricardo Metalero
|2
|34
|Rodney
|2
|37
|Liam Thomson
|1
|37
|Rodney M
|1
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|116
|1
|Sternfan74
|116
|3
|Herman Martinez
|111
|The MMA Manifesto
|110
|4
|Michael J.
|108
|5
|Nathan H.
|107
|6
|Daniel
|105
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|105
|8
|Sam Keary
|98
|9
|ryanC
|96
|10
|Isaac
|94
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick 'Em Results