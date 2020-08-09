Congratulations to Dan for winning our UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 252 on Aug 15th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Aleksei Oleinik – 54%

Chris Weidman – 51%

Darren Stewart – 68%

Yana Kunitskaya – 68%

Beneil Dariush – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 58-21 (73%)



UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Pick ‘Em Results

1 Dan 9 2 daniel 8 2 Neil H. 8 4 SternFan74 7 4 Steve Risk 7 6 Jordz 6 6 Michael J. 6 6 NATHAN H. 6 6 Nathan n 6 6 Omar Comin’ 6 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 6 Sam Keary 6 6 The MMA Manifesto 6 14 Adrian Sunnex 5 14 Ashley 5 14 Ben Hilder 5 14 Callum King 5 14 Dylan Simonsen 5 14 Herman Martinez 5 14 Leanne R 5 14 Marco Pham 5 14 owen castle 5 23 Agus Susanto 4 23 Cameron Walsh 4 23 Dave K. 4 26 Barry Oh 3 26 Connor Cua 3 26 Gary MacDonald 3 26 Isaac 3 26 Kevin Tolonen 3 26 larry chaput 3 26 ryanC 3 26 theJawas 3 34 Michael V. 2 34 Ricardo Metalero 2 34 Rodney 2 37 Liam Thomson 1 37 Rodney M 1

2020 Top Ten

1 Dave K. 116 1 Sternfan74 116 3 Herman Martinez 111 The MMA Manifesto 110 4 Michael J. 108 5 Nathan H. 107 6 Daniel 105 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 105 8 Sam Keary 98 9 ryanC 96 10 Isaac 94

