UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

Aug 8, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,056 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Derrick Lewis (23-7, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (14-5, #23 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-5, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (11-5, 1 NC, #27 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Yana Kunitskaya (12-5, 1 NC, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-4-1, #28 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Ligthtweights:

Beneil Dariush (18-4-1, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Scott Holtzman (14-3, #16 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (29-12-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-2, #57 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Nasrat Haqparast (11-3, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Alex Munoz (6-0)

Middleweights:

Andrew Sanchez (12-5, #33 ranked middleweight) vs Wellington Turman (16-3, #44 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Gavin Tucker (11-1, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-4, #63 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Youssef Zalal (9-2, #58 ranked featherweight) vs Peter Barrett (11-3)

Bantamweights:

Irwin Rivera (9-5, #57 ranked bantamweight) vs Ali AlQaisi (8-3)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik Fight Card