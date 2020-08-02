Vicente Luque made violent work of Randy Brown tonight at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 16 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Vicente Luque: $216,000 ($93,000 to show, $93,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson: $215,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $141,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $82,000 ($27,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Saenz: $53,000 ($42,000 to show, $6,000 from Martinez for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $38,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $36,000 ($32,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nathan Maness: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamall Emmers: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Munoz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vincent Cachero: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Durden: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay