UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3
Aug 15, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
10,008 – average (basically a one fight card)
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic (19-3, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley (12-0, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (15-6-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)
Heavyweights:
Junior dos Santos (21-7, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1, #14 ranked heavyweight
Featherweights:
Herbert Burns (11-2, #28 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (26-13, 2 NC, #70 ranked featherweight)
Bantamweights:
John Dodson (22-11, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (11-4, #29 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (32-14, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel (12-2, #28 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder (7-5, #21 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Livia Renata Souza (13-2, #21 ranked women’s strawweight)
Heavyweights:
Chris Daukaus (8-3) vs Parker Porter (10-5)
Women’s Strawweights:
Felice Herrig (14-8, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (15-1, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
T.J. Brown (14-7, #70 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Chavez (10-3)
Featherweights:
Kai Kamaka III (7-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3(
vs Tony Kelley (5-1)
