A double-dose of flyweight title fights is on deck for UFC 255.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto;

Breaking: It will be flyweight title night at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, per Dana White (@danawhite). Deiveson Figuiredo (@Daico_Deiveson) vs. Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) and Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) vs. Jennifer Maia (@jennimaiaufc). More soon on @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 7, 2020

Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his newly-won title against former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt. Figueiredo won the vacant title from Joseph Benavidez on Fight Island last month.

Valentina Shevchenko will now defend the flyweight championship against Brazilian Jennifer Maia.

Dana White confirmed the fight at last weekend’s post-fight press conference, though he didn’t set a place or date.

Maia submitted the experienced Calderwood at UFC Vegas, held at the UFC Apex.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Two flyweight tilts on tap for UFC 255