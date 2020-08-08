A double-dose of flyweight title fights is on deck for UFC 255.
According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto;
Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his newly-won title against former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt. Figueiredo won the vacant title from Joseph Benavidez on Fight Island last month.
Valentina Shevchenko will now defend the flyweight championship against Brazilian Jennifer Maia.
Dana White confirmed the fight at last weekend’s post-fight press conference, though he didn’t set a place or date.
Maia submitted the experienced Calderwood at UFC Vegas, held at the UFC Apex.
