Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Derek Brunson (vs Edmen Shahbazyan)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 107 to 38 (88-35 significant strikes)

60% significant strike accuracy

4 for 8 takedowns

3 guard passes

1 TKO

Derek Brunson put dominant numbers on the board last night in Vegas.

