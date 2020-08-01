Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Ed Herman

Opponent: Gerald Meerschaert

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Our usual discussions on why someone is being propped up as an udnerdog all don’t apply here. Meerschaert is on short notice. He’s fighting up a weight class. He’s coming off of a recent loss. Yet, it’s Herman who is the underdog tonight.

And it’s not just all of those things working against Meerschaert. My biggest concern is the style match-up. I’m not sure he’ll be able to drag Herman on to the ground and, even if he did turn it into a grappling contest, Herman isn’t an easy one to catch. Herman has also showed that late in his career, that he still has that big power in his hands. With that recent loss by Meerschaert being a KO loss, there are a lot of reasons to like Herman in this one.





2020 Record: 9–11

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $408

Return on Investment: 20%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

