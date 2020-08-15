Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Junior dos Santos

Opponent: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Odds: +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Rozenstruik has amazing power in his hands and it’s easy to get excited about a fresh face at heavyweight. However, the fact is that he was largely outclassed by Alistair Overeem on the feet for 24 minutes. Until Overeem was careless for one moment, he was able to stick and move and rack up points fairly easily.

There’s really no reason to think that dos Santos can’t follow a similar path to victory here. Both he and Overeem’s record as of late looks very similar and both have been seen as the technical options at heavyweight. Add in the fact that he only has to pick away and avoid the big blow for 15 minutes rather than 25 and the plus-money looks even better.







2020 Record: 9–12

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $308

Return on Investment: 15%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

