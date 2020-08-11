(Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports)
Stipe Miocic Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 230.5 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Orthodox
August 19, 1982
Record
19-3 (UFC: 13-3)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
NCAA Division 1 wrestler
Golden Gloves champion boxer
Championships Held
NAAFS Heavyweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2016-2018, 2019-present (four title defenses)
Strengths
– great athlete – collegiate wrestler, MLB baseball prospect, champion boxer
– one-punch knockout power
– finishes fights
– 6’8″ wingspan
– very quick for a heavyweight
– constantly pushes the pace – great workrate
– very good boxer – good footwork, precise punching
– mixes in kicks & knees well to compliment his punching
– good at ground and pound
– great at passing guard
– lands a high volume of strikes
– a takedown machine – lands tons of takedowns at a very successful rate
– very solid chin
Weaknesses
– gets into slugging contests
– drops his hands
– trains out of at a small gym
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t always fight smart
– getting up there in years
Synopsis
The greatest heavyweight of all-time?
