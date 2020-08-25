Robbie Lawler Scouting Report
Vitals
5’11” 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, Southpaw
Mar 20, 1982
Record
28-14 (1 NC) (UFC: 13-8)
Current Streak
3 straight losses
Training
Black belt in Karate
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Superbrawl Middleweight Champion: 2005 (no title defenses)
Icon Sport Middleweight Champion: 2006 (no successful title defenses), 2007 (no title defenses)
EliteXC Middleweight Champion: 2007-2008 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)
Strengths
– elite striker
– heavy hands, knees, feet
– explosive striker
– versatile with his striking – mixes in kicks, knees, flying moves, etc.
– extremely experienced
– above average reach for his height
– used to fight at middleweight so big for a 170-pounder
– lots of championship fight experience
– finishes fights
– elite takedown accuracy
– good striking defense
– great chin – only been KO’d once
– is getting better & better with age
– smart fighter
– ruthless
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– has been in the game since 2001 – lots of wear and tear
– susceptible to submissions
– inaccurate striker
– gets into brawls
– gets hit almost as much as he hits his opponent
– no submission game
– on a big losing streak
Synopsis
One of the most ‘ruthless’ strikers in the game today, Robbie Lawler is enjoying a late-career resurgence and improbably had a long run as the UFC’s welterweight king.
