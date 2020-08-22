As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Timur Valiev (16-2) vs Trevin Jones (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Daniel Rodriguez (12-1) vs Dwight Grant (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Impa Kasanganay (7-0) vs Maki Pitolo (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29th

Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Diego Sanchez (30-12) vs Jake Matthews (16-4) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Shane Young (13-4) vs Nate Landwehr (14-3) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Brad Riddell (8-1) vs Alex Da Silva (21-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Carlos Condit (30-13) vs Court McGee (19-9) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Brian Ortega (14-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC) vs Uriah Hall (16-9) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Raulian Pavia (20-3) vs Amir Albazi (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Adrian Yanez (11-3) vs Aaron Phillips (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Dustin Jacoby (12-5) vs Justin Ledet (9-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Dustin Stoltzfus (12-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Cory McKenna (5-1) vs Kay Hansen (7-3) – UFC Fight Night 184 – Nov 14th

Curtis Blaydes (14-2) vs Derrick Lewis (24-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (20-4) vs Megan Anderson (11-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Bellator

Cat Zingano (10-4) vs Gabrielle Holloway (6-5) – Bellator 245 – Sept 11th

Bantamweight Championship: Juan Archuleta (24-2) Patrick Mix (13-0) – Sept 12th

