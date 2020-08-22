As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Timur Valiev (16-2) vs Trevin Jones (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd
Daniel Rodriguez (12-1) vs Dwight Grant (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd
Impa Kasanganay (7-0) vs Maki Pitolo (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29th
Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th
Diego Sanchez (30-12) vs Jake Matthews (16-4) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Shane Young (13-4) vs Nate Landwehr (14-3) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Brad Riddell (8-1) vs Alex Da Silva (21-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Carlos Condit (30-13) vs Court McGee (19-9) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd
Brian Ortega (14-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Oct 17th
Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC) vs Uriah Hall (16-9) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st
Raulian Pavia (20-3) vs Amir Albazi (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st
Adrian Yanez (11-3) vs Aaron Phillips (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st
Dustin Jacoby (12-5) vs Justin Ledet (9-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th
Dustin Stoltzfus (12-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th
Cory McKenna (5-1) vs Kay Hansen (7-3) – UFC Fight Night 184 – Nov 14th
Curtis Blaydes (14-2) vs Derrick Lewis (24-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th
Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (20-4) vs Megan Anderson (11-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Bellator
Cat Zingano (10-4) vs Gabrielle Holloway (6-5) – Bellator 245 – Sept 11th
Bantamweight Championship: Juan Archuleta (24-2) Patrick Mix (13-0) – Sept 12th
