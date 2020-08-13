As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Austin Hubbard (12-4) vs Joe Solecki (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd

Timur Valiev (16-2) vs Mark Striegl (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd

Impa Kasanganay (7-0) vs Maki Pitolo (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd

Neil Magny (23-7) vs Robbie Lawler (28-14) – UFC Fight Night 175 – Aug 29th

Viviane Araujo (8-2) vs Montana De La Rosa (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Khama Worthy (16-6) vs Ottman Azaitar (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Billy Quarantillo (14-2) vs Kyle Nelson (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Bryan Barberena (14-7) vs Anthony Ivy (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Matt Frevola (8-1-1) vs Roosevelt Roberts (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Alan Patrick (15-2) vs Rodrigo Vargas (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) vs Colby Covington (15-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Mirsad Bektic (13-3) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Sept 26th

Flyweights: Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-3) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Women’s Flyweights: Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) vs Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) vs Alex Perez (24-5) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Bellator

Julia Budd (13-3) vs Jessy Miele (9-3) – Bellator 244 – Aug 22nd

Roy Nelson (23-18) vs Valentin Moldavsky (9-1) – Bellator 244 – Aug 22nd

