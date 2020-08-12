As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Herbert Burns (11-2) vs Daniel Pineda (26-13) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Chris Daukaus (8-3) vs Parker Porter (10-5) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Jim Miller (32-14, 1 NC) vs Vinc Pichel (12-2) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Kai Kamaka III (7-2) vs Tony Kelley (5-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Dwight Grant (10-2) vs Jared Gooden (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Ricky Simon (16-3) vs Brian Kelleher (21-11) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Thiago Moises (13-4) vs Jalin Turner (9-5) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Frank Camacho (22-9) vs Brok Weaver (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Ketlen Vieira (10-1) vs Marion Reneau (9-6-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Sept 26th

Andrei Arlovski (29-19) vs Tanner Boser (19-6-1) – UFC Fight Night 179 – Oct 3rd

Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) vs Cory Sandhagen (12-2) – UFC Fight Night 180 – Oct 10th

Ben Rothwell (38-12) vs Marcin Tybura (19-6) – UFC Fight Night 180 – Oct 10th

Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) vs Markus Perez (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 180 – Oct 10th

Robert Whittaker (21-5) vs Jared Cannonier (13-4) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

