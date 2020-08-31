As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Karol Rosa (13-3) vs Sijara Eubanks (5-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Brian Kelleher (21-11) vs Kevin Natividad (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

John Allan (13-5, 1 NC) vs Ed Herman (24-14, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Mayra Bueno Silva (6-1) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-8, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Sept 19th

Andre Ewell (16-6) vs Irwin Rivera (10-5) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Sept 19th

Miguel Baeza (9-0) vs Mickey Gall (6-3) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Sept 19th

Darren Stewart (12-5) vs Kevin Holland (18-5) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Sept 19th

TJ Laramie (12-3) vs Darrick Minner (24-11) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Sept 19th

Tom Breese (11-2) vs Roman Kopylov (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Josh Culibao (8-1) vs Charles Jourdain (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Thomas Almeida (21-3) vs Alejandro Perez (21-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Tracy Cortez (7-1) vs Bea Malecki (2-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Renato Moicano (14-3-1) vs Magomed Mustafaev (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Claudia Silva (14-1) vs Muslim Salikhov (17-2) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Jessica Andrade (20-8) vs Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Rafael dos Anjos (29-13) vs Islam Makhachev (18-1) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Cortney Casey (9-8) vs Priscilla Cachoeira (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Andre Fili (21-7) vs Bryce Mitchell (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Trevin Giles (12-2) vs Bevon Lewis (7-2) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Felipe Colares (9-2) vs Gustavo Lopez (11-5) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Max Griffin (15-8) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

John Allan (13-5, 1 NC) vs Roman Dolidze (7-0) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Parker Porter (10-6) vs Josh Parisian (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Blaydes – Nov 28th

Darren Till (18-3-1) vs Jack Hermansson (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Till – Dec 5th

