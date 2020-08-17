Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox yesterday:
Below are the latest fight odds for Miocic vs. Ngannou, Miocic vs. Jones and Jones vs. Ngannou from two different sportsbooks.
Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag.
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma
(Fight odds via SportsBetting.ag)
Stipe Miocic +180
Francis Ngannou -210
Stipe Miocic +130
Jon Jones -150
Jon Jones +125
Francis Ngannou -145
(Fight odds via BetOnline.ag)
Stipe Miocic +190
Francis Ngannou -225
Stipe Miocic +155
Jon Jones -180
Jon Jones +105
Francis Ngannou -125
