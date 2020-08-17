Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox yesterday:

Below are the latest fight odds for Miocic vs. Ngannou, Miocic vs. Jones and Jones vs. Ngannou from two different sportsbooks.

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag.

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma

(Fight odds via SportsBetting.ag)

Stipe Miocic +180

Francis Ngannou -210

Stipe Miocic +130

Jon Jones -150​

Jon Jones +125

Francis Ngannou -145

(Fight odds via BetOnline.ag)

Stipe Miocic +190

Francis Ngannou -225

Stipe Miocic +155

Jon Jones -180

Jon Jones +105

Francis Ngannou -125