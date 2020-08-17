ufc heavyweight rankings

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Stipe Miocic is awarded the championship belt following his TKO victory against Daniel Cormier during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox yesterday:

Below are the latest fight odds for Miocic vs. Ngannou, Miocic vs. Jones and Jones vs. Ngannou from two different sportsbooks.

 

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag.

 

(Fight odds via SportsBetting.ag)

Stipe Miocic +180

Francis Ngannou -210

 

Stipe Miocic +130

Jon Jones -150​

 

Jon Jones +125

Francis Ngannou -145

 

(Fight odds via BetOnline.ag)

Stipe Miocic +190

Francis Ngannou -225

 

Stipe Miocic +155

Jon Jones -180

 

Jon Jones +105

Francis Ngannou -125

 

