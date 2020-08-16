John Dodson Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – W (Dillashaw) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Elliott) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Browne vs Bigfoot – Oct 5/12 – W (Formiga) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – L (Johnson) – $65,000 ($15,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Montague) – $100,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Khabilov – Jun 7/14 – W (Moraga) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Makovsky) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Johnson) – $90,000 ($60,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Gamburyan) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – L (Lineker) – $51,000 ($38,000 to show, $8,000 from Lineker for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 23/17 – W (Wineland) – $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – N/A (Munhoz) – $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – MMA Junkie reports he got a portion of show money plus Reebok $ – we’re estimating his portion of show money as about 50%)*

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Munhoz) – $92,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – L (Rivera) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – L (Yan) – $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Wood) – $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – L (Dvalishvili) – $61,000 ($46,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $1,007,000

