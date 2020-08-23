Frankie Edgar Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Griffin) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – W (Bocek) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 78 – Nov 17/07 – W (Fisher) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – L (Maynard) – $13,000*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Irvin – Jul 19/08 – W (Franca) – $51,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 98 – May 23/09 – W (Sherk) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale – Dec 5/09 – W (Veach) – $71,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – W (Penn) – $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – W (Penn) – $96,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – D (Maynard) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Maynard) – $183,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – L (B. Henderson) – $185,000 ($120,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 150 – Aug 11/12 – L (B. Henderson) – $120,000*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – L (Aldo) – $170,000 ($120,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (Oliveira) – $290,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Penn) – $260,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Swanson) – $330,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Faber – May 16/15 – W (Faber) – $320,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus)*

TUF: Team McGregor vs Team Faber Finale – Dec 11/15 – W (Mendes) – $425,000 ($180,000 to show, $180,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Aldo) – $205,000 ($190,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Stephens) $210,000 ($190,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Rodriguez) – $215,000 ($195,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – L (Ortega) – $215,000 ($195,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Swanson) – $420,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Holloway) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Jung) – $225,000 ($205,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22/20 – W (Munhoz) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,838,000

