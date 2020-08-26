Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 26/20

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ed Ruth (red gloves) reacts after defeating Chris Dempsey (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 2 Gegard Mousasi 410
2 3 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5
3 4 John Salter 186
4 5 Anatoly Tokov 136.5
5 6 Costello Van Steenis 126.5
6 8 Charlie Ward 105
7 NR Ed Ruth 75.5
8 9 Fabian Edwards 73
9 10 Romero Cotton 71
10 NR Dalton Rosta 67.5
11 11 Mike Shipman 65
12 12 Mauricio Alonso 63
13 13 Tony Johnson 52.5
14 14 Austin Vanderford 47.5
14 14 Dillon Danis 47.5
16 16 Tim Caron 42.5
17 17 Kent Kauppinen 41
18 18 Norbert Novenyi 39
19 19 Will Fleury 31.5
20 20 Jordan Newman 29.5
21 21 Joe Schilling 28.5
22 NR Andrew Kapel 27
22 22 Diego Herzog 27
24 23 Ivan Batich 25
25 24 Johnny Eblen 24.5
26 29 Joseph Creer 9.5
26 29 Kevin Fryer 9.5
28 27 Kyle Kurtz 9
29 31 Alan Benson 5
30 32 Albert Gonzales 0
30 32 Andy Manzolo 0
30 32 Bryson Bolohao 0
30 32 Evan Gubera 0
30 32 Fabio Aguiar 0
30 32 George Tokkos 0
30 32 Grachik Bozinyan 0
30 32 Hracho Darpinyan 0
30 32 Justin Moore 0
30 32 Lucas Borges 0
30 32 Mike Jasper 0
30 NR Taylor Johnson 0
30 32 Ty Gwerder 0

 

 

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

