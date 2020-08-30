Anthony Smith Career Earnings

UFC, Strikeforce & Bellator fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Voelker vs Bowling III – Jul 22/11 – W (Lagman) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Britt vs Sayers – Nov 18/11 – L (Amagov) – $2,400 ($3,000 to show, $600 fine for missing weight)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Sayers) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Marquardt vs Saffiedine – Jan 12/13 – L (Gracie) – $10,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – Jun 8/13 – L (Neto) – $6,000*

Bellator 117 – Apr 18/14 – W (Moreno) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Bellator 129 – Oct 17/14 – W (Green) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/16 – W (Guimaraes) – $25,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Team Joanna vs Team Claudia Finale – Jul 8/16 – L (Ferreira) – $20,000 ($15,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF: Tournament of Champions Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Mutapcic) – $85,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 9/17 – W (Sanchez) – $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Lombard) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – L (Santos) – $81,000 ($21,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Evans) – $52,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Rua) – $111,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – W (Oezdemir) – $110,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Jones) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Gustafsson) – $315,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – L (Teixeira) – $145,000 ($130,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – L (Rakic) – $145,000 ($130,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,594,400

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Anthony Smith Career Earnings