UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 3/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5 2 2 6 Tyron Woodley 369 3 3 Conor McGregor 305 4 4 3 Colby Covington 299.5 5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 7 2 Gilbert Burns 218 8 8 7 Stephen Thompson 200 9 9 14 Robbie Lawler 194 10 11 15 Anthony Pettis 169 11 14 15 Neil Magny 166.5 12 12 13 Vicente Luque 158 13 10 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5 14 13 9 Michael Chiesa 146 15 15 Gunnar Nelson 139 16 16 Niko Price 138 17 17 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 18 18 Claudio Silva 134 19 NR Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 20 19 11 Geoff Neal 116 21 20 Matt Brown 114.5 22 21 8 Demian Maia 113 22 21 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 113 24 23 James Vick 112 25 24 Randy Brown 106 26 25 Alexey Kunchenko 99 27 26 Warlley Alves 98 28 27 Li Jingliang 92 29 32 Mike Perry 90.5 30 28 Belal Muhammad 86 31 29 12 Nate Diaz 85.5 32 30 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 33 31 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 34 34 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 35 35 Alex Oliveira 71.5 36 36 Jake Matthews 70 37 37 Dwight Grant 67.5 38 39 Diego Sanchez 66.5 39 33 Lyman Good 65 40 40 Bryan Barberena 62 41 41 Alex Morono 60.5 42 42 Khaos Williams 60 43 NR Peter Sobotta 58 44 43 Song Kenan 57 45 44 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 46 37 Mickey Gall 56 47 45 Dhiego Lima 54.5 48 46 Tim Means 50 49 47 Miguel Baeza 49.5 49 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 51 54 Takashi Sato 45 52 49 Danny Roberts 42 53 50 Daniel Rodriguez 36.5 54 NR Kevin Holland 32 54 52 Michel Pereira 32 56 51 Nicolas Dalby 30 57 53 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 58 NR Christian Aguilera 25 59 55 David Zawada 20 59 55 Max Griffin 20 61 57 Sean Brady 14.5 62 58 Bartosz Fabinski 12.5 63 59 Court McGee 12 63 59 Erik Koch 12 65 61 Emil Meek 7 66 62 Callan Potter 4.5 66 62 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 68 64 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 68 NR Anthony Ivy 0 68 64 Cole Williams 0 68 NR Gabriel Green 0 68 NR Jason Witt 0 68 NR Jesse Ronson 0 68 64 Zelim Imadaev 0

