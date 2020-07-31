Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|545
|2
|2
|3
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|509
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|5
|7
|5
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|497.5
|6
|5
|4
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|485
|7
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|481
|8
|12
|7
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|9
|8
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|10
|10
|10
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|373
|11
|11
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|369
|12
|13
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|13
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|14
|9
|8
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|321.5
|15
|34
|13
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|316
|16
|16
|15
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|303.5
|17
|19
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|301
|18
|18
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|299.5
|19
|19
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|20
|15
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|294
|21
|23
|9
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|287
|22
|22
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|23
|16
|11
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|259
|24
|24
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|25
|50
|12
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|25
|27
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|27
|29
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|228.5
|28
|28
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|29
|30
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|30
|25
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|205.5
|31
|25
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|32
|32
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|33
|54
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|190.5
|34
|37
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|35
|38
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|36
|33
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|182
|37
|41
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|37
|58
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|176.5
|39
|40
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|175.5
|39
|42
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|175.5
|41
|43
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|41
|43
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|175
|43
|45
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|174.5
|44
|46
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|44
|46
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|44
|31
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|172
|47
|48
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|48
|49
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|169
|49
|35
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|166.5
|49
|51
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|166.5
|51
|52
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|51
|52
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|53
|55
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|158
|54
|56
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|157
|54
|56
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|56
|59
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|57
|60
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|58
|39
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|153
|58
|61
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|60
|62
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|152.5
|61
|63
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|62
|64
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|148
|63
|65
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|64
|67
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|65
|70
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|141.5
|66
|71
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|140
|67
|73
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|68
|74
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|138
|68
|36
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|138
|68
|74
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|71
|76
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|137.5
|72
|149
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|73
|77
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|136
|74
|78
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|75
|79
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|76
|80
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|77
|100
|Jimmie Rivera
|Featherweight
|131
|78
|72
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|130
|78
|81
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|130
|80
|83
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|81
|85
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|127.5
|82
|86
|9W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|126
|82
|66
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|126
|82
|86
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|85
|68
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|86
|89
|5W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|87
|90
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|118
|88
|134
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|117.5
|89
|91
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|117
|90
|93
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|90
|93
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|90
|93
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|93
|96
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|93
|96
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|93
|96
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|116
|93
|96
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|97
|103
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|98
|81
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|99
|105
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|99
|105
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|99
|69
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|112
|102
|107
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|103
|109
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|103
|109
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|110
|105
|91
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|109
|106
|112
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|107
|113
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|106
|107
|113
|Marlon Vera
|Featherweight
|106
|107
|113
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|110
|115
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|110
|84
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|105
|112
|NR
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|104
|113
|189
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|101.5
|114
|117
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|115
|118
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|115
|209
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|99
|117
|101
|James Krause
|Middleweight
|98.5
|118
|120
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|98
|118
|120
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|120
|108
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|97
|120
|122
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|122
|123
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|96.5
|122
|123
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|124
|125
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|125
|126
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|95
|126
|111
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|94.5
|126
|101
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|94.5
|126
|127
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|129
|103
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|129
|128
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|129
|128
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|94
|132
|130
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|133
|131
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|133
|131
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|133
|131
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|136
|116
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|137
|135
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|91
|138
|158
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|90.5
|139
|138
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|87.5
|140
|119
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|141
|136
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|86
|141
|141
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|86
|143
|143
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|144
|139
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|145
|145
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|146
|141
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|82
|146
|137
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|82
|148
|147
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|81.5
|149
|139
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|81
|150
|146
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|80
|150
|150
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|150
|150
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|150
|150
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|154
|153
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|79.5
|154
|153
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|79.5
|156
|154
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|79
|156
|148
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|79
|158
|157
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|76.5
|159
|269
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|76
|160
|159
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|160
|159
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|162
|144
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|74
|163
|163
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|164
|165
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|164
|165
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|166
|167
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|166
|167
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|168
|243
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Flyweight
|71.5
|169
|159
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|71
|169
|171
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|71
|171
|163
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|172
|172
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|70
|172
|172
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|70
|174
|175
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|174
|210
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|68
|174
|175
|13W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|174
|189
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|68
|174
|175
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|179
|156
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|179
|179
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|179
|179
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|182
|183
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|183
|184
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|183
|184
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|66.5
|185
|187
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|186
|189
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|65
|186
|189
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|188
|219
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|188
|193
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|190
|194
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|64
|190
|187
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|64
|190
|186
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|64
|190
|194
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|194
|196
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|63
|194
|175
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|63
|196
|198
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|62.5
|196
|198
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|196
|228
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|199
|199
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|199
|240
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|62
|199
|199
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|202
|167
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|61.5
|202
|202
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|204
|204
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|205
|205
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|205
|205
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|205
|196
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|205
|491
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|60
|205
|174
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|205
|205
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|211
|179
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|211
|NR
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|211
|208
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|214
|210
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|214
|243
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|58
|214
|210
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|58
|217
|214
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|218
|179
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|56
|219
|217
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|219
|162
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|219
|214
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|222
|170
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|54.5
|222
|218
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|224
|216
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|54
|225
|219
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|225
|219
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|227
|224
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|53
|228
|226
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|228
|203
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|52.5
|230
|210
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|231
|289
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|51.5
|231
|229
|12W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|51.5
|231
|229
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|231
|NR
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|235
|231
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|236
|233
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|237
|234
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|237
|251
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|50
|237
|234
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|50
|240
|236
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|49.5
|240
|236
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|240
|236
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|243
|265
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|243
|239
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|245
|240
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|48
|246
|243
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|47
|247
|246
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|46.5
|247
|246
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|247
|224
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|46.5
|250
|219
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|251
|226
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|45
|251
|248
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|45
|251
|248
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|45
|251
|248
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|45
|251
|352
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|45
|256
|447
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|257
|252
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|257
|231
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|259
|255
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|259
|255
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|261
|258
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|261
|258
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|364
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43
|261
|258
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|252
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|43
|266
|261
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|267
|262
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|268
|240
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|41.5
|269
|264
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|270
|265
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|270
|265
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|270
|265
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|273
|269
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|40
|273
|269
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|273
|NR
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|273
|269
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|40
|273
|269
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|273
|269
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|279
|276
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|39.5
|280
|255
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|39
|280
|252
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|39
|282
|278
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|282
|278
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|284
|280
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|284
|280
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|286
|282
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|37
|286
|282
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|288
|284
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|36.5
|289
|286
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|36
|289
|286
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|289
|286
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|36
|289
|269
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|293
|289
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|293
|263
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|293
|289
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|296
|447
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|296
|292
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|296
|277
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|296
|292
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|300
|294
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|300
|294
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|34
|302
|219
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|33.5
|303
|297
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|32.5
|303
|297
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|303
|NR
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|32.5
|303
|471
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|32.5
|307
|299
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32
|307
|299
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|307
|299
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|307
|299
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|32
|307
|284
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|312
|304
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|313
|305
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|314
|306
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|30.5
|315
|307
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|315
|307
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|315
|307
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|315
|NR
|Mounir Lazeez
|Welterweight
|30
|319
|313
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|319
|NR
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|29.5
|319
|296
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|322
|471
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|29
|322
|314
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|322
|325
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|29
|322
|347
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|326
|315
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|327
|316
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|327
|317
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|28
|329
|317
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|329
|317
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|329
|317
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|27.5
|329
|317
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|27.5
|329
|317
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|329
|317
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|329
|317
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|336
|325
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|336
|307
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|27
|336
|325
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|339
|307
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|339
|329
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|341
|330
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|342
|332
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|343
|NR
|Amir Albazi
|Bantamweight
|25
|343
|333
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|25
|343
|333
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|343
|333
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|343
|333
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|343
|NR
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|343
|NR
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|343
|333
|Tyson Nam
|Bantamweight
|25
|343
|333
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|352
|340
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|352
|340
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|24.5
|352
|340
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|352
|340
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|24.5
|352
|447
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|24.5
|352
|340
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|358
|347
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|358
|352
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|24
|360
|328
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|360
|349
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|362
|350
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|362
|350
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|364
|352
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|364
|352
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|364
|333
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|364
|352
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|22.5
|364
|352
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|369
|340
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|369
|358
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|371
|359
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|371
|364
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|21.5
|371
|359
|14W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|21.5
|374
|330
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|21
|374
|361
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|376
|364
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|376
|364
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|376
|364
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|376
|364
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|376
|364
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|376
|364
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|376
|491
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|376
|364
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|376
|NR
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|20
|385
|340
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|385
|374
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19.5
|385
|374
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|388
|361
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|389
|364
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|389
|376
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|389
|376
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|389
|376
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|393
|379
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|393
|379
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|393
|435
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|393
|363
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|17.5
|393
|379
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|393
|379
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|399
|33
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|400
|384
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|401
|385
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|401
|385
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|403
|387
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|15.5
|403
|387
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|405
|NR
|Jesse Ronson
|Welterweight
|15
|405
|389
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|407
|390
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|407
|390
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|14.5
|407
|309
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14.5
|410
|393
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|410
|393
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|14
|410
|409
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|410
|393
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|410
|409
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14
|410
|393
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|410
|409
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|417
|397
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|417
|397
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|13.5
|417
|397
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|420
|307
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|13
|420
|402
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|420
|492
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|423
|404
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|12.5
|423
|NR
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|12.5
|425
|405
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|425
|397
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|12
|425
|405
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|425
|405
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|425
|397
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|430
|408
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|431
|409
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|431
|409
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|431
|409
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|431
|491
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|431
|409
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|431
|491
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|10
|431
|409
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|431
|409
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|431
|409
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|431
|409
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|431
|409
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|431
|409
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|10
|431
|409
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|444
|424
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|444
|424
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|444
|447
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|444
|447
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|9.5
|448
|426
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|448
|426
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|448
|426
|Hunter Azure
|Featherweight
|9
|448
|409
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|9
|448
|426
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|448
|426
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|448
|426
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|448
|426
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|9
|448
|426
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|457
|434
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|457
|484
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|8.5
|457
|435
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|8.5
|457
|435
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|457
|435
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|462
|440
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|463
|442
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|463
|435
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|463
|442
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|466
|444
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|467
|445
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|467
|445
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|469
|440
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|6
|470
|447
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|470
|447
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|470
|447
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|470
|447
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|5
|470
|447
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|470
|NR
|Justin Jaynes
|Lightweight
|5
|470
|447
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|5
|470
|447
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|470
|NR
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|470
|447
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|470
|447
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|470
|447
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|487
|471
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|487
|447
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|487
|447
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|487
|447
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|487
|471
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|500
|484
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|500
|471
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|500
|484
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4
|500
|484
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|504
|488
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|3.5
|504
|488
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|506
|491
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|491
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|491
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|491
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|491
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|491
|Ike Villanueva
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Irwin Rivera
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|NR
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Joshua Culibao
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Malcolm Gordon
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|491
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Max Rohskopf
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Maxim Grishin
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|491
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Rhys McKee
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|491
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Roman Bogatov
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|491
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|491
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|491
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|491
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|491
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|491
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|491
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|491
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: July 31/20