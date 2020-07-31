Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 545 2 2 3 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 509 3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 5 7 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5 6 5 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485 7 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 481 8 12 7 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453 9 8 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396 10 10 10 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 373 11 11 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 369 12 13 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 13 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 14 9 8 Max Holloway Featherweight 321.5 15 34 13 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 316 16 16 15 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 303.5 17 19 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 301 18 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 299.5 19 19 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 20 15 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 294 21 23 9 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287 22 22 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 23 16 11 Conor McGregor Welterweight 259 24 24 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 25 50 12 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5 25 27 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 27 29 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5 28 28 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228 29 30 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 30 25 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5 31 25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5 32 32 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 33 54 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5 34 37 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 35 38 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183 36 33 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 182 37 41 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5 37 58 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 176.5 39 40 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 175.5 39 42 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 175.5 41 43 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 41 43 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175 43 45 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 174.5 44 46 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 44 46 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 44 31 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172 47 48 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 48 49 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169 49 35 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 166.5 49 51 Neil Magny Welterweight 166.5 51 52 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 163 51 52 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 53 55 Vicente Luque Welterweight 158 54 56 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157 54 56 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 56 59 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 57 60 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 58 39 Darren Till Middleweight 153 58 61 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 60 62 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5 61 63 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 62 64 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 148 63 65 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 147.5 64 67 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 65 70 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5 66 71 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 140 67 73 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 68 74 Niko Price Welterweight 138 68 36 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 138 68 74 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 71 76 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5 72 149 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5 73 77 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136 74 78 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5 75 79 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 76 80 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5 77 100 Jimmie Rivera Featherweight 131 78 72 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 130 78 81 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130 80 83 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 81 85 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5 82 86 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126 82 66 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 126 82 86 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 85 68 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120 86 89 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 87 90 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 118 88 134 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 117.5 89 91 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117 90 93 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 90 93 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 90 93 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 93 96 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 93 96 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 93 96 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 116 93 96 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 97 103 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 98 81 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 112.5 99 105 James Vick Welterweight 112 99 105 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 99 69 Yoel Romero Middleweight 112 102 107 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5 103 109 David Teymur Lightweight 110 103 109 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110 105 91 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 109 106 112 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 107 113 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 106 107 113 Marlon Vera Featherweight 106 107 113 Randy Brown Welterweight 106 110 115 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 110 84 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 105 112 NR Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 104 113 189 Jim Miller Lightweight 101.5 114 117 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 115 118 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 115 209 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99 117 101 James Krause Middleweight 98.5 118 120 Walt Harris Heavyweight 98 118 120 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98 120 108 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97 120 122 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 122 123 Alex Perez Flyweight 96.5 122 123 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 96.5 124 125 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 125 126 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 95 126 111 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5 126 101 Matt Brown Welterweight 94.5 126 127 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 129 103 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94 129 128 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 129 128 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 94 132 130 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 133 131 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92 133 131 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 133 131 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 136 116 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5 137 135 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 91 138 158 Mike Perry Welterweight 90.5 139 138 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 87.5 140 119 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5 141 136 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86 141 141 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86 143 143 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 144 139 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84 145 145 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 146 141 Brendan Allen Middleweight 82 146 137 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 82 148 147 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 81.5 149 139 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 81 150 146 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 80 150 150 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 150 150 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 150 150 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 154 153 Edson Barboza Featherweight 79.5 154 153 John Dodson Bantamweight 79.5 156 154 Andre Fili Featherweight 79 156 148 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 79 158 157 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 76.5 159 269 Khama Worthy Lightweight 76 160 159 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75 160 159 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 162 144 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74 163 163 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 164 165 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 164 165 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 166 167 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 166 167 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 168 243 Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 71.5 169 159 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71 169 171 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 71 171 163 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5 172 172 Darren Elkins Featherweight 70 172 172 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70 174 175 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 174 210 Chas Skelly Featherweight 68 174 175 13W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 68 174 189 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68 174 175 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 179 156 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5 179 179 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 179 179 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 67.5 182 183 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67 183 184 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 183 184 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5 185 187 Gerald Meerschaert Light Heavyweight 65.5 186 189 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65 186 189 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 188 219 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5 188 193 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5 190 194 Chris Weidman Middleweight 64 190 187 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 64 190 186 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 64 190 194 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 194 196 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 63 194 175 Zak Cummings Middleweight 63 196 198 Herbert Burns Featherweight 62.5 196 198 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 196 228 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 62.5 199 199 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 199 240 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62 199 199 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62 202 167 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 61.5 202 202 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 204 204 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 205 205 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 205 205 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 205 196 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 60 205 491 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60 205 174 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60 205 205 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 211 179 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59 211 NR Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 211 208 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 214 210 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 58 214 243 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 58 214 210 Tom Breese Middleweight 58 217 214 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 218 179 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56 219 217 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 55 219 162 Lyman Good Welterweight 55 219 214 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 55 222 170 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 54.5 222 218 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 224 216 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 54 225 219 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 225 219 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 227 224 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 53 228 226 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 228 203 Luis Pena Lightweight 52.5 230 210 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52 231 289 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5 231 229 12W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 51.5 231 229 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 231 NR Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5 235 231 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 236 233 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5 237 234 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 237 251 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50 237 234 Tim Means Welterweight 50 240 236 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 49.5 240 236 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 240 236 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 243 265 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 49 243 239 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49 245 240 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48 246 243 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47 247 246 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5 247 246 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 247 224 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 46.5 250 219 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46 251 226 Clay Guida Lightweight 45 251 248 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45 251 248 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45 251 248 Ray Borg Bantamweight 45 251 352 Takashi Sato Welterweight 45 256 447 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5 257 252 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 257 231 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 44 259 255 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 43.5 259 255 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 261 258 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 261 258 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43 261 364 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43 261 258 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 261 252 Stevie Ray Lightweight 43 266 261 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42.5 267 262 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 268 240 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 41.5 269 264 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 270 265 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 270 265 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 40.5 270 265 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 273 269 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40 273 269 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 40 273 NR Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40 273 269 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40 273 269 Markus Perez Middleweight 40 273 269 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 279 276 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 39.5 280 255 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 39 280 252 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 39 282 278 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 38 282 278 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 284 280 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 284 280 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 286 282 Alex Caceres Featherweight 37 286 282 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 288 284 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 36.5 289 286 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 36 289 286 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 289 286 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36 289 269 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36 293 289 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 293 263 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35 293 289 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 296 447 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 34.5 296 292 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 34.5 296 277 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 34.5 296 292 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 300 294 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 300 294 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34 302 219 Evan Dunham Lightweight 33.5 303 297 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 32.5 303 297 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 303 NR Julian Erosa Featherweight 32.5 303 471 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 32.5 307 299 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32 307 299 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 307 299 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32 307 299 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32 307 284 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32 312 304 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 313 305 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31 314 306 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5 315 307 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30 315 307 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 315 307 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 315 NR Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30 319 313 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 29.5 319 NR Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 29.5 319 296 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5 322 471 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 29 322 314 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 29 322 325 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29 322 347 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 29 326 315 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5 327 316 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28 327 317 Tim Elliott Flyweight 28 329 317 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5 329 317 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 329 317 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5 329 317 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 27.5 329 317 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 329 317 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 329 317 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 336 325 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 336 307 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 27 336 325 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 339 307 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5 339 329 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5 341 330 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 342 332 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5 343 NR Amir Albazi Bantamweight 25 343 333 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 25 343 333 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 343 333 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 343 333 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 343 NR Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 25 343 NR Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 25 343 333 Tyson Nam Bantamweight 25 343 333 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25 352 340 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 352 340 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5 352 340 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 352 340 Omar Morales Lightweight 24.5 352 447 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 24.5 352 340 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5 358 347 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 358 352 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 24 360 328 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5 360 349 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 362 350 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 362 350 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 364 352 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 364 352 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 364 333 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5 364 352 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 22.5 364 352 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 22.5 369 340 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22 369 358 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 371 359 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 371 364 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5 371 359 14W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 21.5 374 330 Gian Villante Heavyweight 21 374 361 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 376 364 David Zawada Welterweight 20 376 364 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 376 364 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 20 376 364 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20 376 364 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 376 364 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 376 491 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 20 376 364 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 376 NR Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 20 385 340 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5 385 374 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5 385 374 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 388 361 Jake Collier Heavyweight 18.5 389 364 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18 389 376 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 389 376 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 389 376 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 393 379 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 393 379 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 393 435 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5 393 363 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 17.5 393 379 Polyana Viana Women’s Flyweight 17.5 393 379 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5 399 33 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17 400 384 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 401 385 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 16 401 385 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 16 403 387 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5 403 387 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 405 NR Jesse Ronson Welterweight 15 405 389 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15 407 390 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 14.5 407 390 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5 407 309 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14.5 410 393 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 410 393 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14 410 409 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14 410 393 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 410 409 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14 410 393 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14 410 409 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14 417 397 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 417 397 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 13.5 417 397 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 420 307 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13 420 402 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 420 492 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 423 404 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 12.5 423 NR Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 12.5 425 405 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12 425 397 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 12 425 405 Court McGee Welterweight 12 425 405 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 425 397 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12 430 408 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5 431 409 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10 431 409 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 431 409 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 431 491 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 10 431 409 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 431 491 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 10 431 409 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 10 431 409 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 431 409 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 431 409 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 431 409 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 431 409 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 10 431 409 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 444 424 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5 444 424 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 444 447 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 444 447 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 9.5 448 426 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 448 426 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 448 426 Hunter Azure Featherweight 9 448 409 John Phillips Middleweight 9 448 426 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9 448 426 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 448 426 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 448 426 Thiago Moises Lightweight 9 448 426 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 457 434 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5 457 484 Bobby Green Lightweight 8.5 457 435 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 8.5 457 435 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 457 435 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 462 440 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8 463 442 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 463 435 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5 463 442 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 466 444 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 467 445 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 467 445 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 469 440 Trevor Smith Middleweight 6 470 447 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 470 447 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5 470 447 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 470 447 Brandon Royval Flyweight 5 470 447 David Dvorak Flyweight 5 470 447 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5 470 NR Justin Jaynes Lightweight 5 470 447 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 470 447 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5 470 447 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 470 447 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5 470 NR Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 5 470 447 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 470 447 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 470 447 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 470 447 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 470 447 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 487 471 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4.5 487 471 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5 487 471 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5 487 471 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 487 471 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 487 471 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 487 447 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5 487 471 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 487 471 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 487 447 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 4.5 487 471 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 487 447 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5 487 471 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 500 484 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 500 471 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4 500 484 Deron Winn Middleweight 4 500 484 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 4 504 488 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 504 488 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 506 491 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 506 NR Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 506 491 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 506 491 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 506 491 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 506 NR Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 506 491 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 506 491 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 506 491 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 506 491 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 506 491 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 506 491 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 506 NR Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 0 506 491 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 506 491 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0 506 491 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 506 491 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 506 491 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 506 491 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 506 491 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 506 491 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 506 491 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 506 491 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 506 491 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 0 506 491 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 506 491 Ike Villanueva Heavyweight 0 506 491 Irwin Rivera Featherweight 0 506 491 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 506 NR Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 506 491 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0 506 491 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 506 491 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 506 NR Jason Witt Welterweight 0 506 491 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 506 NR Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0 506 NR John Castaneda Bantamweight 0 506 491 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 506 491 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0 506 491 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 506 491 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 506 491 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 506 NR Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 0 506 NR Malcolm Gordon Bantamweight 0 506 491 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0 506 491 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 506 491 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 506 NR Max Rohskopf Lightweight 0 506 NR Maxim Grishin Heavyweight 0 506 491 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 506 491 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 506 NR Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 506 491 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 506 491 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 506 491 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 506 NR Rhys McKee Welterweight 0 506 491 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 506 NR Roman Bogatov Lightweight 0 506 491 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 506 491 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 506 491 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 506 491 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 506 491 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 506 491 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 506 491 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 506 491 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 506 491 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 506 491 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 506 491 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 506 491 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 0 506 491 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0 506 NR Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: July 31/20