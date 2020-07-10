There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5 2 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356 3 3 4 Brian Ortega 297 4 6 8 Josh Emmett 190.5 5 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 6 5 Ricardo Lamas 175 7 7 Song Yadong 154.5 8 8 14 Ryan Hall 138.5 9 NR Jimmie Rivera 115.5 10 NR Cody Stamann 110.5 11 9 6 Yair Rodriguez 110 12 11 Marlon Vera 106 13 13 11 Dan Ige 98.5 14 14 16 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5 16 16 7 Calvin Kattar 91.5 16 12 15 Shane Burgos 91.5 18 NR Brian Kelleher 91 19 18 13 Arnold Allen 84 20 20 Edson Barboza 79.5 21 17 Andre Fili 79 22 21 3 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 23 19 Mirsad Bektic 71 24 22 Darren Elkins 70 25 23 Ricardo Ramos 69 26 26 Chas Skelly 68 27 24 Grant Dawson 65 28 43 Herbert Burns 62.5 29 25 Doo Ho Choi 60 30 26 10 Jeremy Stephens 58 31 28 Hakeem Dawodu 50 32 30 Movsar Evloev 44.5 33 31 Mike Grundy 40 33 31 Nate Landwehr 40 35 33 Bryce Mitchell 39.5 36 36 Alex Caceres 37 37 36 Zubaira Tukhugov 34 38 43 Billy Quarantillo 32.5 38 NR Julian Erosa 32.5 40 29 Makwan Amirkhani 32 41 38 Kyle Nelson 30 42 40 Cub Swanson 27.5 42 40 Shane Young 27.5 44 38 Charles Jourdain 27 45 42 Danny Henry 26.5 46 51 Chris Gutierrez 25.5 47 43 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 47 43 Julio Arce 25 49 43 Jordan Griffin 22.5 49 43 Spike Carlyle 22.5 51 49 Jared Gordon 20 52 50 Kron Gracie 18 53 52 Gavin Tucker 14 54 53 Giga Chikadze 13.5 54 53 Steven Peterson 13.5 56 55 Mike Trizano 13 57 56 Mike Davis 10 58 61 Youssef Zalal 9.5 59 57 Hunter Azure 9 59 57 Matt Sayles 9 61 59 Nad Narimani 8.5 62 60 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 63 61 Seung Woo Choi 5 64 61 Chase Hooper 4.5 64 65 Chris Fishgold 4.5 64 65 Daniel Teymur 4.5 64 65 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 64 61 Sean Woodson 4.5 69 65 Vince Morales 3.5 70 69 Aalon Cruz 0 70 69 Austin Lingo 0 70 69 Darrick Minner 0 70 69 Irwin Rivera 0 70 69 Jacob Kilburn 0 70 69 Jamall Emmers 0 70 69 Lerone Murphy 0 70 NR Steve Garcia 0 70 69 Suman Mokhtarian 0 70 69 Sung Bin Jo 0 70 69 T.J. Brown 0

