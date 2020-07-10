Mar 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Michael Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Emmett won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5
2 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356
3 3 4 Brian Ortega 297
4 6 8 Josh Emmett 190.5
5 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5
6 5 Ricardo Lamas 175
7 7 Song Yadong 154.5
8 8 14 Ryan Hall 138.5
9 NR Jimmie Rivera 115.5
10 NR Cody Stamann 110.5
11 9 6 Yair Rodriguez 110
12 11 Marlon Vera 106
13 13 11 Dan Ige 98.5
14 14 16 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5
15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5
16 16 7 Calvin Kattar 91.5
16 12 15 Shane Burgos 91.5
18 NR Brian Kelleher 91
19 18 13 Arnold Allen 84
20 20 Edson Barboza 79.5
21 17 Andre Fili 79
22 21 3 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5
23 19 Mirsad Bektic 71
24 22 Darren Elkins 70
25 23 Ricardo Ramos 69
26 26 Chas Skelly 68
27 24 Grant Dawson 65
28 43 Herbert Burns 62.5
29 25 Doo Ho Choi 60
30 26 10 Jeremy Stephens 58
31 28 Hakeem Dawodu 50
32 30 Movsar Evloev 44.5
33 31 Mike Grundy 40
33 31 Nate Landwehr 40
35 33 Bryce Mitchell 39.5
36 36 Alex Caceres 37
37 36 Zubaira Tukhugov 34
38 43 Billy Quarantillo 32.5
38 NR Julian Erosa 32.5
40 29 Makwan Amirkhani 32
41 38 Kyle Nelson 30
42 40 Cub Swanson 27.5
42 40 Shane Young 27.5
44 38 Charles Jourdain 27
45 42 Danny Henry 26.5
46 51 Chris Gutierrez 25.5
47 43 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25
47 43 Julio Arce 25
49 43 Jordan Griffin 22.5
49 43 Spike Carlyle 22.5
51 49 Jared Gordon 20
52 50 Kron Gracie 18
53 52 Gavin Tucker 14
54 53 Giga Chikadze 13.5
54 53 Steven Peterson 13.5
56 55 Mike Trizano 13
57 56 Mike Davis 10
58 61 Youssef Zalal 9.5
59 57 Hunter Azure 9
59 57 Matt Sayles 9
61 59 Nad Narimani 8.5
62 60 Sheymon Moraes 7.5
63 61 Seung Woo Choi 5
64 61 Chase Hooper 4.5
64 65 Chris Fishgold 4.5
64 65 Daniel Teymur 4.5
64 65 Luiz Garagorri 4.5
64 61 Sean Woodson 4.5
69 65 Vince Morales 3.5
70 69 Aalon Cruz 0
70 69 Austin Lingo 0
70 69 Darrick Minner 0
70 69 Irwin Rivera 0
70 69 Jacob Kilburn 0
70 69 Jamall Emmers 0
70 69 Lerone Murphy 0
70 NR Steve Garcia 0
70 69 Suman Mokhtarian 0
70 69 Sung Bin Jo 0
70 69 T.J. Brown 0

 

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

