UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: July 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|501
|2
|5
|3
|Petr Yan
|242.5
|3
|4
|2
|Aljamain Sterling
|229.5
|4
|2
|1
|Marlon Moraes
|228
|5
|8
|4
|Cody Garbrandt
|175.5
|5
|3
|5
|Cory Sandhagen
|175.5
|7
|6
|12
|Dominick Cruz
|157
|8
|7
|7
|Pedro Munhoz
|153
|9
|10
|11
|Rob Font
|126
|10
|11
|Frankie Edgar
|116
|11
|13
|15
|Song Yadong
|112
|12
|NR
|Marlon Vera
|106
|13
|9
|6
|Jose Aldo
|105
|14
|16
|Ricky Simon
|96.5
|15
|17
|Nathaniel Wood
|86.5
|16
|19
|Raoni Barcelos
|80
|17
|20
|13
|John Dodson
|79.5
|18
|21
|Rani Yahya
|73.5
|19
|18
|Eddie Wineland
|72.5
|20
|26
|14
|Sean O’Malley
|67.5
|21
|22
|Urijah Faber
|64
|22
|23
|Casey Kenney
|63
|23
|25
|Alejandro Perez
|62
|24
|NR
|Luke Sanders
|59
|25
|23
|8
|Raphael Assuncao
|53.5
|26
|27
|Said Nurmagomedov
|49
|27
|28
|Brett Johns
|48
|28
|29
|Ray Borg
|45
|29
|30
|Merab Dvalishvili
|42.5
|30
|31
|Jonathan Martinez
|40
|31
|33
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37.5
|32
|32
|Louis Smolka
|34.5
|32
|35
|Mario Bautista
|34.5
|34
|36
|Montel Jackson
|33.5
|35
|37
|Andre Ewell
|32
|36
|38
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|26
|37
|NR
|Chris Gutierrez
|25.5
|38
|NR
|Tyson Nam
|25
|39
|39
|Enrique Barzola
|24
|40
|49
|Davey Grant
|17.5
|41
|40
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|42
|NR
|Mark De La Rosa
|15.5
|43
|41
|Guido Cannetti
|14
|44
|NR
|Frankie Saenz
|12.5
|45
|42
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|45
|42
|Jack Shore
|10
|45
|42
|Randy Costa
|10
|48
|45
|Heili Alateng
|9.5
|49
|46
|Benito Lopez
|9
|49
|46
|Cole Smith
|9
|49
|46
|Miles Johns
|9
|52
|NR
|Jordan Espinosa
|8.5
|53
|50
|Liu Pingyuan
|7.5
|54
|51
|Kyler Phillips
|5
|55
|52
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|55
|52
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4.5
|57
|NR
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|57
|54
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|57
|54
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|57
|NR
|Gustavo Lopez
|0
|57
|54
|Journey Newson
|0
|57
|54
|Martin Day
|0
|57
|54
|Ode Osbourne
|0
|57
|54
|Tony Gravely
|0
|57
|NR
|Zarrukh Adashev
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
