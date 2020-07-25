UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till
July 25, 2020
UFC Fight Island (Flash Forum)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,067 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

Main Card (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Robert Whittaker   (21-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till  (18-2-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua   (26-11-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira   (23-9, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Fabricio Werdum   (23-9-1, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Gustafsson   (18-6, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza   (17-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez   (12-0-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Paul Craig   (12-4-1, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov   (20-6, #21 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira   (20-8-1, 2 NC, #35 ranked welterweight) vs Peter Sobotta   (17-6-1, #43 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Khamzat Chimaev   (7-0, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Rhys McKee   (10-2-1)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo   (25-7, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert  (10-1)

Welterweights:
Nicolas Dalby   (18-3-1, 1 NC, #56 ranked welterweight) vs Jesse Ronson   (21-10, #68 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Tom Aspinall   (7-2) vs Jake Collier   (11-4, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Movsar Evloev   (12-0, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Grundy   (12-1, #33 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Tanner Boser   (18-6-1, #39 ranked heavyweight) vs Raphael Pessoa   (10-1, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Bethe Correia   (11-4-1, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Pannie Kianzad   (13-5, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Welterweights:
Ramazan Emeev   (18-4, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Niklas Stolze   (12-3)

Bantamweights:
Nathaniel Wood   (16-4, #15 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

vs John Castaneda (17-4)

 

 

