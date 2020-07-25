UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

UFC Fight Island (Flash Forum)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,067 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

Main Card (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Robert Whittaker (21-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till (18-2-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Gustafsson (18-6, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (17-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Paul Craig (12-4-1, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6, #21 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (20-8-1, 2 NC, #35 ranked welterweight) vs Peter Sobotta (17-6-1, #43 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Khamzat Chimaev (7-0, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Rhys McKee (10-2-1)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (25-7, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert (10-1)

Welterweights:

Nicolas Dalby (18-3-1, 1 NC, #56 ranked welterweight) vs Jesse Ronson (21-10, #68 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Tom Aspinall (7-2) vs Jake Collier (11-4, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Movsar Evloev (12-0, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Grundy (12-1, #33 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Tanner Boser (18-6-1, #39 ranked heavyweight) vs Raphael Pessoa (10-1, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Bethe Correia (11-4-1, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Pannie Kianzad (13-5, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Welterweights:

Ramazan Emeev (18-4, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Niklas Stolze (12-3)

Bantamweights:

Nathaniel Wood (16-4, #15 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

vs John Castaneda (17-4)

