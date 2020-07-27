Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick ‘Em Contest as well as being July’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik on Aug 8th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Robert Whittaker – 67%
Mauricio Rua – 83%
Alexander Gustafsson – 82%
Carla Esparza – 52%
Paul Craig – 67%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 54-20 (73%)
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|ryanC
|14
|2
|Isaac
|11
|3
|Barry Oh
|9
|3
|Dan
|9
|3
|SternFan74
|9
|6
|Kevin Tolonen
|8
|6
|Marco Pham
|8
|6
|Robert Oakes
|8
|9
|Ben Hilder
|7
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|9
|Brandon white
|7
|9
|Dave K.
|7
|9
|Deacon Panzarino
|7
|9
|Dylan Simonsen
|7
|9
|Jordz
|7
|9
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|7
|9
|key
|7
|9
|Omar Comin’
|7
|9
|Rodney
|7
|9
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|9
|Sam Julius
|7
|9
|Sam Keary
|7
|9
|Vic Rattanasithy
|7
|24
|Herman Martinez
|6
|25
|Adrian Sunnex
|5
|25
|Dan
|5
|25
|Emma Vreeland
|5
|25
|James Weise
|5
|25
|Luke Galloway
|5
|25
|Michael J.
|5
|25
|Michael V.
|5
|25
|Roberto
|5
|25
|Steve Risk
|5
|34
|Brighton
|4
|34
|Christopher Reive
|4
|34
|Dan P
|4
|34
|mitchell dux
|4
|34
|Neil H.
|4
|34
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|40
|Anthony DeVito
|3
|40
|Callum king
|3
|40
|Nathan H.
|3
|40
|Nathan n
|3
|40
|Sam Fowler
|3
|45
|Agus Susanto
|2
|45
|Andrew Dowling
|2
|45
|Andrew Nixon
|2
|45
|Brian Hennessey
|2
|45
|Joel R
|2
|45
|larry chaput
|2
|45
|Leanne R
|2
|45
|Mike
|2
|45
|Ryan Klinkert
|2
|54
|Armand Metichecchia
|1
|54
|Cameron Walsh
|1
July Top Five
|1
|ryanC
|23
|2
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|22
|2
|Robert Oakes
|22
|4
|Dave K.
|21
|4
|Dylan Simonsen
|21
|4
|Isaac
|21
|4
|Sam Keary
|21
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|112
|2
|Sternfan74
|109
|3
|Herman Martinez
|106
|The MMA Manifesto
|104
|4
|Michael J.
|102
|5
|Nathan H.
|101
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|99
|7
|Daniel
|96
|8
|ryanC
|93
|9
|Sam Keary
|92
|10
|Isaac
|91
