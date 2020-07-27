Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick ‘Em Contest as well as being July’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik on Aug 8th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Robert Whittaker – 67%

Mauricio Rua – 83%

Alexander Gustafsson – 82%

Carla Esparza – 52%

Paul Craig – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 54-20 (73%)



UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 14 2 Isaac 11 3 Barry Oh 9 3 Dan 9 3 SternFan74 9 6 Kevin Tolonen 8 6 Marco Pham 8 6 Robert Oakes 8 9 Ben Hilder 7 9 Brandon Kaplan 7 9 Brandon white 7 9 Dave K. 7 9 Deacon Panzarino 7 9 Dylan Simonsen 7 9 Jordz 7 9 Josemari Oste Joaquin 7 9 key 7 9 Omar Comin’ 7 9 Rodney 7 9 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 9 Sam Julius 7 9 Sam Keary 7 9 Vic Rattanasithy 7 24 Herman Martinez 6 25 Adrian Sunnex 5 25 Dan 5 25 Emma Vreeland 5 25 James Weise 5 25 Luke Galloway 5 25 Michael J. 5 25 Michael V. 5 25 Roberto 5 25 Steve Risk 5 34 Brighton 4 34 Christopher Reive 4 34 Dan P 4 34 mitchell dux 4 34 Neil H. 4 34 The MMA Manifesto 4 40 Anthony DeVito 3 40 Callum king 3 40 Nathan H. 3 40 Nathan n 3 40 Sam Fowler 3 45 Agus Susanto 2 45 Andrew Dowling 2 45 Andrew Nixon 2 45 Brian Hennessey 2 45 Joel R 2 45 larry chaput 2 45 Leanne R 2 45 Mike 2 45 Ryan Klinkert 2 54 Armand Metichecchia 1 54 Cameron Walsh 1



July Top Five

1 ryanC 23 2 Josemari Oste Joaquin 22 2 Robert Oakes 22 4 Dave K. 21 4 Dylan Simonsen 21 4 Isaac 21 4 Sam Keary 21



2020 Top Ten

1 Dave K. 112 2 Sternfan74 109 3 Herman Martinez 106 The MMA Manifesto 104 4 Michael J. 102 5 Nathan H. 101 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 99 7 Daniel 96 8 ryanC 93 9 Sam Keary 92 10 Isaac 91

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till Pick 'Em Results