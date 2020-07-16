Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Results

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige
July 15, 2020
UFC Fight Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Calvin Kattar   (21-4, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige  (14-1, #13 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Tim Elliott   (16-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit   (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Jimmie Rivera   (22-4, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Cody Stamann   (19-2-1, #10 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann   (10-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs
Taila Santos   (15-1, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan   (10-1, #19 ranked welterweight) vs
Mounir Lazzez   (9-1) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
John Phillips   (22-9, 1 NC, #40 ranked middleweight) vs
Khamzat Chimaev  (6-0)  ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (D’ARCE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:12)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos   (14-2, #25 ranked featherweight) vs
Lerone Murphy   (8-0-1, #70 ranked featherweight)  ***WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:18)

Light Heavyweights:
Modestas Bukauskas   (10-2) ***WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS) – ROUND 1 (5:00)
vs Andreas Michailidis   (12-3)

Featherweights:
Jared Gordon   (15-4, #51 ranked featherweight***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
vs Chris Fishgold   (18-3-1, #64 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Diana Belbita   (13-5, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs
Liana Jojua   (7-3, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARMBAR) – ROUND 1 (2:43)

Bantamweights:
Jack Shore   (12-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (2:29)
vs Aaron Phillips   (12-3, #57 ranked bantamweight)

