UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige

July 15, 2020

UFC Fight Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Calvin Kattar (21-4, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (14-1, #13 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (16-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Jimmie Rivera (22-4, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Cody Stamann (19-2-1, #10 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Molly McCann (10-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (15-1, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-1, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Mounir Lazzez (9-1)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

John Phillips (22-9, 1 NC, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Khamzat Chimaev (6-0)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Ramos (14-2, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy (8-0-1, #70 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Modestas Bukauskas (10-2) vs Andreas Michailidis (12-3)

Featherweights:

Jared Gordon (15-4, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold (18-3-1, #64 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Diana Belbita (13-5, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liana Jojua (7-3, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Jack Shore (12-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Aaron Phillips (12-3, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jorge Gonzalez (16-4) vs Kenneth Bergh (8-0, 1 NC)

