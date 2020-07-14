UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Fight Card

Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige
July 15, 2020
UFC Fight Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Calvin Kattar   (21-4, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige  (14-1, #13 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Tim Elliott   (16-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit   (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Jimmie Rivera   (22-4, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Cody Stamann   (19-2-1, #10 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann   (10-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos   (15-1, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan   (10-1, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Mounir Lazzez   (9-1)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
John Phillips   (22-9, 1 NC, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Khamzat Chimaev  (6-0)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos   (14-2, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy   (8-0-1, #70 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Modestas Bukauskas   (10-2) vs Andreas Michailidis   (12-3)

Featherweights:
Jared Gordon   (15-4, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold   (18-3-1, #64 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Diana Belbita   (13-5, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liana Jojua   (7-3, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Jack Shore   (12-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Aaron Phillips   (12-3, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jorge Gonzalez   (16-4) vs Kenneth Bergh   (8-0, 1 NC)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige odds - BestFightOdds

