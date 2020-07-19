UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

It took two wins against Joseph Benavidez, but Deiveson Figueiredo finally has been crowned the UFC Flyweight Champion and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Deiveson Figueiredo: $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Benavidez: $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc Diakiese: $83,000 ($28,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brett Johns: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Duffy: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson: $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Askar Askarov: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joel Alvarez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Arman Tsarukyan: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Dolidze: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Amir Albazi: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nad Narimani: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Carolina: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khadis Ibragimov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Malcolm Gordon: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Felipe: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)