UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 19, 2020

UFC Fight Island (Flash Forum)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Joseph Benavidez (28-6, #2 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:

Jack Hermansson (20-5, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gasetlum (16-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Marc Diakiese (14-3, #41 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (7-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ariane Lipski (12-5, #34 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Luana Carolina (6-1, #34 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (10-1, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov (11-0-1, #14 ranked flyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Roman Dolidze (6-0) vs Khadis Ibragimov (8-2, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 pounds):

Grant Dawson (15-1, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Nad Narimani (12-3, #61 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Joseph Duffy (16-4, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez (16-2, #58 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Brett Johns (16-2, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Montel Jackson (9-1, #34 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Malcolm Gordon (12-3) vs Amir Albazi (12-1)

Lightweights:

Davi Ramos (10-3, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan (14-2, #47 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Carlos Felipe (8-0) vs Sergey Spivak (10-2, #30 ranked heavyweight)

