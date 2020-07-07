Select Page

Titan FC 61 Fighter Salaries

The 61st edition of Titan FC went down on June 26th from the Intercontinental Hotel & Resort in Biscayne Bay, Miami, Florida, and headliner Danny Sabatello was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Danny Sabatello:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Landon Quinones:  $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Christian Ynastrilla:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Victor Dias:   $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Collin Lubberts:   $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Ray Ramos:   $1,500

Joey Yshua:   $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Cleveland Mclean:   $1,000

Philip Keller:   $1,000

Geralbert Castillo:   $750

Irvin Jones:   $750

Ryan Schwartzberg:   $500

