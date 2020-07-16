Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Khamzat Chimaev

Posted by | Jul 16, 2020 | ,

The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Khamzat Chimaev
By |

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; A general view of the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island prior to the UFC 251 event on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Khamzat Chimaev (vs John Phillips)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 124 to 2 (43-1 significant strikes)
82% significant strike accuracy
2 for 2 takedowns
1 submission attempt
2 guard passes

What a dominant UFC debut ‘Borz’ put in last night.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige - Khamzat Chimaev





Related Posts

The Statistical Star of UFC 251: Petr Yan

The Statistical Star of UFC 251: Petr Yan

July 12, 2020

UFC: Poirier vs Hooker Prelim Breakout Star: Youssef Zalal

UFC: Poirier vs Hooker Prelim Breakout Star: Youssef Zalal

June 25, 2020

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

June 29, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: June 19/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: June 19/20

June 19, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino