The Statistical Star of UFC 251: Petr Yan

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Petr Yan of Russia celebrates after his TKO victory over Jose Aldo in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Petr Yan (vs Jose Aldo)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 258 to 83 (194-83 significant strikes)
194 significant strikes landed are new UFC/WEC bantamweight record
62% significant strike accuracy
1 for 2 takedowns
1 guard pass
1 knockdown
1 TKO

The new champ has the numbers to back it up.

