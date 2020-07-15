The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Chris Fishgold

Opponent: Jared Gordon

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

The reason for the plus-money odds here on Fishgold is that he has very limited paths to victory. He isn’t likely to knock out Gordon or to outpoint him on the feet. All of his paths go squarely through the ground game – either getting a submission or enough top time to win rounds.

Although Gordon’s fights have all stayed standing in recent memory, it’s worth noting that in his most recent win, Dan Moret took Gordon down twice on as many attempts. Fishgold’s takedown game is likely close to that of Moret’s, and his top control and submission attempts are largely better.

2020 Record: 8–9

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $423

Return on Investment: 25%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

