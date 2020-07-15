Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC Ige vs Kattar: Chris Fishgold

Jul 15, 2020

Feb 23, 2019; Prague, Czech Republic; Chris Fishgold (blue gloves) defeats Daniel Teymur (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at 02 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Chris Fishgold

Opponent: Jared Gordon

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

The reason for the plus-money odds here on Fishgold is that he has very limited paths to victory. He isn’t likely to knock out Gordon or to outpoint him on the feet. All of his paths go squarely through the ground game – either getting a submission or enough top time to win rounds.

Although Gordon’s fights have all stayed standing in recent memory, it’s worth noting that in his most recent win, Dan Moret took Gordon down twice on as many attempts. Fishgold’s takedown game is likely close to that of Moret’s, and his top control and submission attempts are largely better.

You may be playing a game here where he needs a takedown, but it may not be all that unlikely that he gets it.


Chris Fishgold vs Jared Gordon odds - BestFightOdds

2020 Record: 89
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $423
Return on Investment: 25%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

