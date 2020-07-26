Robert Whittaker Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on FX: Sotiropoulos vs Pearson – Dec 15/12 – W (Scott) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Smith) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann – Aug 28/13 – L (McGee) – $15,000*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – L (Thompson) – $15,000

UFC Fight Night: Te-Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – W (Rhodes) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – W (Hester) – $90,000 ($($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – W (Hall) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Natal) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – W (Brunson) – $169,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Souza) – $128,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Romero) – $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Romero) – $610,000 ($400,000 to show, $70,000 from Romero for missing weight, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – L (Adesanya) – $440,000 ($400,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – W (Till) – $360,000 ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $2,551,000

