Select Page

Petr Yan Career Earnings

Posted by | Jul 10, 2020 | ,

Petr Yan Career Earnings
By |

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editor’s Note: Graphic Content) Petr Yan (red gloves) fights Urijah Faber (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Petr Yan Career Earnings

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jul 10/20 – W (Ishihara) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – W (Son) – $101,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Son for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (de Andrade) – $55,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Dodson) – $124,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Rivera) – $130,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Faber) – $187,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings:  $641,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Petr Yan Career Earnings





Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo Results

June 13, 2020

UFC: Blaydes vs Volkov Prelim Breakout Star: Max Rohskopf

UFC: Blaydes vs Volkov Prelim Breakout Star: Max Rohskopf

June 17, 2020

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

The Livest Dog at UFC 251: Davey Grant

July 10, 2020

Masvidal steps in on late notice to fight Usman at UFC 251

Masvidal steps in on late notice to fight Usman at UFC 251

July 5, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino