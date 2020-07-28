A somewhat-surprising lightweight championship bout is on the horizon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) will defend against Justin Gaethje (22-2) at UFC 255 on Oct 24.

Nurmagomedov’s father-coach Abdulmanap recently died after a bout with Covid-19, so it seemed like the undefeated champion was going take some time off before his next battle.

Gaethje filled in for Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson at UFC 251 in July, and scored a fifth-round TKO. He won an interim championship in the process.

