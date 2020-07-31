As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Nate Maness (11-1) vs Johnny Munoz (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Jamall Emmers (17-5) vs Vincent Cachero (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Jorge Gonazlez (16-4) vs Ike Villanueva (16-10) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Edson Barboza (20-9) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-8, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 180 – Oct 3rd

Yorgan De Castro (6-1) vs Carlos Felipe (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 180 – Oct 3rd

Jessica Andrade (20-8) vs Jessica Eye (15-8, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 182 – Oct 17th

Alexander Volkov (31-8) vs Walt Harris (13-8, 1 NC) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Bellator

Light Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (27-5) vs Vadim Nemkov (11-2) – Bellator 244 – Aug 21st

