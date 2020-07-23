As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ray Borg (13-5) vs Nathan Maness (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Timur Valiev (16-2) vs Jamall Emmers (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Joanne Calderwood (14-4) vs Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Gerald Meerschaert (31-13) vs Ed Herman (25-14) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Kevin Holland (17-5) vs Trevin Giles (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Lando Vannata (11-4-2) vs Bobby Green (25-10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1st

Ketlen Vieira (10-1) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Alex Caceres (16-12, 1 NC) vs Giga Chikadze (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Gavin Tucker (11-1) vs Justin Jaynes (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

John Dodson (21-11) vs Merab Dvalishvili (11-4) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Daniel Rodriguez (12-1) vs Takashi Sato (16-3) – UFC Fight Night: Romero vs Hall – Aug 22nd

Julian Marquez (7-2) vs Saparbeg Safarov (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Rodriguez – Aug 29th

Mallory Martin (6-3) vs Hannah Cifers (10-6) – UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Rodriguez – Aug 29th

Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1 NC) vs Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Montana De La Rosa (11-5) vs Maryna Moroz (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Michel Pereira (23-11, 2 NC) vs Zelim Imadaev (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Macy Chiasson (6-1) vs Sijara Eubanks (5-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Tagir Ulanbekov (10-1) vs Bruna Silva (10-4-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (19-0) vs Paulo Costa (13-0) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Casey Kenney (14-2-1) vs Heili Alateng (14-7-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Jordan Espinosa (15-7) vs David Dvorak (18-3) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Ciryl Gane (6-0) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Randy Costa (5-1) vs Journey Newsom (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 179 – Sept 26th

Loma Lookboonme (4-2) Jinh Yu Frey (9-5) – UFC Fight Night – Oct 3rd

Bellator

Michael Chandler (20-5) vs Benson Henderson (28-8) – Bellator 243 – Aug 7th

Matt Mitrione (13-7) vs Tim Johnson (13-6) – Bellator 243 – Aug 7th

Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) vs Lyoto Machida (26-9) – Bellator TBA – Sept 11th

